StockMarketWire.com - Copper and gold producer Rambler Metals and Mining said it had sourced a $1 million bridging loan from NewGen Resource Lending and West Face Capital.

The agreement came due to a delay in finalising debt financing with NewGen as announced on 1 October.

The bridge loan bore an interest rate of 10% per annum and would be used for working capital purposes.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com