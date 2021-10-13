StockMarketWire.com - Copper and gold producer Rambler Metals and Mining said it had sourced a $1 million bridging loan from NewGen Resource Lending and West Face Capital.
The agreement came due to a delay in finalising debt financing with NewGen as announced on 1 October.
The bridge loan bore an interest rate of 10% per annum and would be used for working capital purposes.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
