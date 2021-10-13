StockMarketWire.com - Rare earths miner Rainbow Rare Earths said it had raised £6.4 million from a share issue to fund work at its Phalaborwa project in South Africa and Gakara project in Burundi.

New shares in the company were offered at 15p per share, a 3.4% premium to their closing price on Tuesday.


