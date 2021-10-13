StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Alien Metals said it was poised to announce the findings of a scoping study conducted for its Hancock iron ore project in Western Australia.

The company had engaged Mining Plus to carry out the follow-up study, the results of which were due shortly, it said.

The findings would be announced in a more detailed announcement, with a subsequent live webinar on 19 October.


