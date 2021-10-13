StockMarketWire.com - Griffin Mining reported higher ore production in the third quarter as ore mining and processing reached nearly 100,000 tonnes per month at the Caijiaying mine in China.
For the three months to 30th September 2021, ore mined was up rose to 309,966 tonnes from 3248,361 tonnes a year earlier.
'Tonnes processed in the third quarter of 2021 were up 5.9% on that achieved in the second quarter of 2021, whilst a marginal fall in the zinc head grade has resulted in zinc metal in concentrate production in line with the second quarter of 2021,' the company said.
'This bodes extraordinarily well for next year once the Chinese New Year celebrations, the Winter Olympic Games and the Para Olympic Games conclude at the end of the first quarter of 2022,' it added.
'Nevertheless, we remain cautious for the remainder of 2021 in light of a possible restriction of all mining and processing activities, including Caijiaying, in the lead up to the Winter Olympic games.'
