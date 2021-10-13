StockMarketWire.com - Location data group 1Spatial said it had secured a multi-year framework agreement from Land and Property Services in Northern Ireland.

The work was won in conjunction with a consortium led by Version 1, to support the UK Department of Finance's ongoing programme of digital transformation.

The consortium had been awarded the NOVA Programme Integration Partner contract, a three-year framework agreement.

1Spatial would be the spatial consultant for the project, delivering location master data management capability.

It said the pact came with two optional extension periods of two years each.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com