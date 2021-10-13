StockMarketWire.com - Cruise company Carnival said it had appointed John Padgett as president of Princess Cruises.
Padgett would report directly to Jan Swartz, group president of Holland America Group, which included the company's Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and P&O Cruises Australia brands.
Since July 2014, Padgett had served as chief experience and innovation officer for Carnival Corporation, responsible for guest experience innovation, development, creation and operations integration.
In his new role, Padgett would also retain leadership of the corporation's innovation unit, the company said.
