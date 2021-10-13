StockMarketWire.com - Vehicle tracking systems supplier Quartix Technologies said its subscription based in the year-to-date had grown 12% year-on-year.
The company said the growth for the nine months through September to just over 195,000 vehicles was driven in particular by France and tits new territories.
'The board is pleased to report that it expects revenue, profit and free cash flow for the year to 31 December 2021 to be in line with current consensus market forecasts,' Quartix said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.