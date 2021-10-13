StockMarketWire.com - Public-sector data and technology services provider to the Made Tech said it had won its largest contract to date, worth about £7 million over the next two years, underpinning its revenue growth expectations.
The contract has been awarded by the UK's Driver and Vehicle Licencing Agency
