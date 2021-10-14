Interim Result
18/10/2021 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
19/10/2021 888 Holdings PLC (888)
20/10/2021 Segro PLC (SGRO)
20/10/2021 Activeops PLC (AOM)
21/10/2021 (PBEE)
21/10/2021 Spectris PLC (SXS)
21/10/2021 South32 Limited (S32)
21/10/2021 Barclays PLC (BARC)
21/10/2021 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
25/10/2021 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)
25/10/2021 Dp Poland PLC (DPP)
25/10/2021 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)
26/10/2021 Whitbread PLC (WTB)
26/10/2021 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
26/10/2021 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT)
26/10/2021 Pacific Assets Trust PLC (PAC)
26/10/2021 E-Therapeutics PLC (ETX)
27/10/2021 Evraz PLC (EVR)
27/10/2021 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
27/10/2021 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)
27/10/2021 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)
28/10/2021 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)
28/10/2021 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB)
28/10/2021 Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)
28/10/2021 C&C Group PLC (CCR)
28/10/2021 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
28/10/2021 Harbourvest Global Private Equity Limited (HVPE)
28/10/2021 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)
28/10/2021 Indivior PLC (INDV)
29/10/2021 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
29/10/2021 Natwest Group PLC (NWG)
01/11/2021 Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYA)
02/11/2021 BP PLC (BP.)
02/11/2021 Standard Chartered PLC (STAN)
02/11/2021 Fd Technologies Public Limited Company (FDP)
03/11/2021 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)
03/11/2021 Trainline PLC (TRN)
03/11/2021 Esken Limited (ESKN)
03/11/2021 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
03/11/2021 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
Final Result
18/10/2021 Tristel PLC (TSTL)
19/10/2021 Essensys PLC (ESYS)
19/10/2021 Yougov PLC (YOU)
20/10/2021 Nanoco Group PLC (NANO)
21/10/2021 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
21/10/2021 Renalytix PLC (RENX)
25/10/2021 Croma Security Solutions Group PLC (CSSG)
26/10/2021 Softcat PLC (SCT)
26/10/2021 Kin And Carta PLC (KCT)
28/10/2021 Virgin Wines UK PLC (VINO)
29/10/2021 Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T)
29/10/2021 International Biotechnology Trust PLC (IBT)
29/10/2021 Time Out Group PLC (TMO)
01/11/2021 Brighton Pier Group PLC (The) (PIER)
01/11/2021 Lok'n Store Group PLC (LOK)
02/11/2021 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)
AGM / EGM
15/10/2021 Tungsten Corporation PLC (TUNG)
15/10/2021 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
15/10/2021 Pearson PLC (PSON)
15/10/2021 Loungers PLC (LGRS)
15/10/2021 Mediclinic International PLC (MDC)
15/10/2021 Kropz PLC (KRPZ)
15/10/2021 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
15/10/2021 Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Ltd (SIGB)
18/10/2021 M&C Saatchi PLC (SAA)
18/10/2021 Northbridge Industrial Services PLC (NBI)
18/10/2021 Novacyt S.A. (NCYT)
18/10/2021 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
18/10/2021 Tristel PLC (TSTL)
19/10/2021 888 Holdings PLC (888)
19/10/2021 Iconic Labs Plc (ICON)
19/10/2021 Essensys PLC (ESYS)
19/10/2021 Mcbride PLC (MCB)
19/10/2021 Yougov PLC (YOU)
19/10/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
20/10/2021 Activeops PLC (AOM)
20/10/2021 Norish PLC (NSH)
20/10/2021 Segro PLC (SGRO)
20/10/2021 Tufton Oceanic Assets Ltd (SHIP)
20/10/2021 Nanoco Group PLC (NANO)
20/10/2021 Real Good Food PLC (RGD)
20/10/2021 Byotrol PLC (BYOT)
20/10/2021 Summerway Capital Plc Ord 1p (SWC)
21/10/2021 (PBEE)
21/10/2021 South32 Limited (S32)
21/10/2021 Spectris PLC (SXS)
21/10/2021 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)
21/10/2021 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
21/10/2021 Renalytix PLC (RENX)
21/10/2021 Barclays PLC (BARC)
21/10/2021 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)
21/10/2021 Time Finance PLC (TIME)
21/10/2021 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)
21/10/2021 Vr Education Holdings PLC (VRE)
21/10/2021 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
22/10/2021 Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE)
22/10/2021 Fiske PLC (FKE)
25/10/2021 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)
25/10/2021 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)
25/10/2021 Galileo Resources PLC (GLR)
25/10/2021 Xaar PLC (XAR)
25/10/2021 Bezant Resources PLC (BZT)
25/10/2021 Xtract Resources PLC (XTR)
25/10/2021 Croma Security Solutions Group PLC (CSSG)
25/10/2021 Dp Poland PLC (DPP)
26/10/2021 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT)
26/10/2021 E-Therapeutics PLC (ETX)
26/10/2021 Whitbread PLC (WTB)
26/10/2021 Pacific Assets Trust PLC (PAC)
26/10/2021 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
26/10/2021 Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (ANW)
26/10/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
26/10/2021 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
26/10/2021 Kin And Carta PLC (KCT)
26/10/2021 Softcat PLC (SCT)
27/10/2021 Mirada PLC (MIRA)
27/10/2021 Investment Company PLC (INV)
27/10/2021 Frontier Developments PLC (FDEV)
27/10/2021 Wickes Group PLC (WIX)
27/10/2021 Puma Vct 11 Plc (PU11)
27/10/2021 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
27/10/2021 Bloomsbury Publishing PLC (BMY)
27/10/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
27/10/2021 Springfield Properties PLC (SPR)
27/10/2021 Hargreaves Services PLC (HSP)
27/10/2021 Invinity Energy Systems PLC (IES)
27/10/2021 Rps Group PLC (RPS)
27/10/2021 Pantheon International PLC (PIN)
27/10/2021 Fresnillo PLC (FRES)
27/10/2021 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
27/10/2021 Cap-Xx Limited (CPX)
27/10/2021 Evraz PLC (EVR)
27/10/2021 Ideagen PLC (IDEA)
28/10/2021 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)
28/10/2021 Wpp PLC (WPP)
28/10/2021 South32 Limited (S32)
28/10/2021 Travis Perkins PLC (TPK)
28/10/2021 Virgin Wines UK PLC (VINO)
28/10/2021 (TGR)
28/10/2021 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB)
28/10/2021 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)
28/10/2021 Brooks Macdonald Group PLC (BRK)
28/10/2021 Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)
28/10/2021 Harbourvest Global Private Equity Limited (HVPE)
28/10/2021 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
28/10/2021 Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Limited (HTCF)
28/10/2021 Filtronic PLC (FTC)
28/10/2021 C&C Group PLC (CCR)
28/10/2021 City Of London Investment Trust PLC (CTY)
28/10/2021 Elementis PLC (ELM)
28/10/2021 Indivior PLC (INDV)
28/10/2021 Hunting PLC (HTG)
28/10/2021 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
28/10/2021 Lms Capital PLC (LMS)
28/10/2021 Jd Sports Fashion PLC (JD.)
29/10/2021 Glencore PLC (GLEN)
29/10/2021 Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (GR1T)
29/10/2021 Time Out Group PLC (TMO)
29/10/2021 Maxcyte INC (MXCT)
29/10/2021 Adm Energy PLC (ADME)
29/10/2021 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
29/10/2021 Opg Power Ventures PLC (OPG)
29/10/2021 Sensyne Health PLC (SENS)
29/10/2021 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
29/10/2021 Itm Power PLC (ITM)
29/10/2021 International Biotechnology Trust PLC (IBT)
29/10/2021 Bank Of Ireland Group Plc (BIRG)
29/10/2021 Natwest Group PLC (NWG)
29/10/2021 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
01/11/2021 French Connection Group PLC (FCCN)
01/11/2021 Vietnam Holding Limited (VNH)
01/11/2021 Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYA)
01/11/2021 Brighton Pier Group PLC (The) (PIER)
01/11/2021 Lok'n Store Group PLC (LOK)
02/11/2021 BP PLC (BP.)
02/11/2021 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)
02/11/2021 Standard Chartered PLC (STAN)
02/11/2021 Murray Income Trust PLC (MUT)
02/11/2021 Jpmorgan Mid Capital Investment Trust PLC (JMF)
02/11/2021 Hiscox LTD (HSX)
02/11/2021 Iwg PLC (IWG)
02/11/2021 Fd Technologies Public Limited Company (FDP)
03/11/2021 AIB Group Plc (AIBG)
03/11/2021 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
03/11/2021 Next PLC (NXT)
03/11/2021 Esken Limited (ESKN)
03/11/2021 Trainline PLC (TRN)
03/11/2021 Cls Holdings PLC (CLI)
03/11/2021 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
Trading Statement
15/10/2021 Pearson PLC (PSON)
15/10/2021 Mediclinic International PLC (MDC)
15/10/2021 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
21/10/2021 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)
21/10/2021 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)
21/10/2021 (PBEE)
26/10/2021 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
26/10/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
27/10/2021 Rps Group PLC (RPS)
27/10/2021 Aveva Group PLC (AVV)
27/10/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
27/10/2021 Wickes Group PLC (WIX)
27/10/2021 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
28/10/2021 Wpp PLC (WPP)
28/10/2021 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)
28/10/2021 Inchcape PLC (INCH)
28/10/2021 Hunting PLC (HTG)
28/10/2021 Elementis PLC (ELM)
28/10/2021 Lms Capital PLC (LMS)
29/10/2021 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
29/10/2021 Bank Of Ireland Group Plc (BIRG)
29/10/2021 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
02/11/2021 Hiscox LTD (HSX)
02/11/2021 Iwg PLC (IWG)
03/11/2021 Next PLC (NXT)
03/11/2021 Cls Holdings PLC (CLI)
Ex-Dividend
15/10/2021 Oxford Instruments PLC (OXIG)
15/10/2021 Jpmorgan European Investment Trust PLC (JETG)
15/10/2021 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)
15/10/2021 Restore PLC (RST)
15/10/2021 Trifast PLC (TRI)
15/10/2021 Highcroft Investments PLC (HCFT)
15/10/2021 Forterra PLC (FORT)
15/10/2021 Boot (Henry) PLC (BOOT)
15/10/2021 Bakkavor Group PLC (BAKK)
15/10/2021 Avast PLC (AVST)
15/10/2021 Clipper Logistics PLC (CLG)
15/10/2021 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
19/10/2021 Blackrock Energy And Resources Income Trust PLC (BERI)
20/10/2021 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
