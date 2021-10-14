StockMarketWire.com -

CA

14/10/2021 13:30 monthly survey of manufacturing


CH

14/10/2021 07:30 PPI


CN

14/10/2021 04:00 CPI
14/10/2021 04:00 PPI


DE

14/10/2021 09:00 Ifo joint economic forecast


ES

14/10/2021 08:00 CPI


FR

14/10/2021 09:00 IEA oil market report


IE

14/10/2021 11:00 CPI


JP

14/10/2021 05:30 industrial production


UK

14/10/2021 09:30 Bank of England quarterly Bank Liabilities Survey


US

14/10/2021 13:30 jobless claims
14/10/2021 13:30 PPI
14/10/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
14/10/2021 16:00 EIA weekly petroleum status report

