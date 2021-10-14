StockMarketWire.com - Emerging Markets asset manager Ashmore reported a decline in assets under management in its fiscal first quarter amid net outflows and negative investment performance.

For the quarter ended 30 September 2021, assets under management declined by 3.3% to $91.3 billion, comprising net outflows of US$1.0 billion and negative investment performance of US$2.1 billion.

'Market sentiment, prompted by the macro environment, deteriorated as the quarter progressed, and the consequent reduction in investor risk appetite in September meant that returns were negative for the period overall,' the company said.






