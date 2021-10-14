StockMarketWire.com - Pizza chain Dominos Pizza reported a rise in sales in the third quarter of the year, driven by a recovery in collection orders and ongoing strength in online orders.
for the 13 weeks ended 26 September 2021, system sales were up 9.9% to £375.8 million, and like-for-like sales excluding splits were up 8.8%.
Orders grew 9.5% in the period, driven by 'collection orders rising 40.3%, now at 82% of 2019 levels, lapping a period which was significantly impacted by Covid restrictions' the company said.
Digital momentum continues with new app now accounting for 42.1% of system sales, up by 5.9% from a year earlier.
The company opened five new stores in the quarter, taking the year-to-date total to 18 stores, and remained on target to open up to 30 stores in FY21 and 200 stores in the medium term.
Looking ahead, the company said 'trading remains in-line with our expectations, we are well placed as we gear up for our peak trading period and believe our strategy is working to create sustainable value for all our stakeholders.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
