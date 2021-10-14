StockMarketWire.com - Customised electronics maker DiscoverIE said first-half sales was ahead of the its expectations as momentum seen in the second half of last year and the first quarter of this year had continued.
For the six months ended 30 September 2021, sales were 23% ahead of last year, representing organic growth of 15% over last year and 8% compared with the pre-Covid period two years ago.
Orders remained well ahead of sales in the period, with organic growth of 64% and 34% respectively, against last year and two years ago.
Gross margins have remained firm.
'Growth was similar in both divisions and resulted in a record order book at the end of the period, being 71% higher organically than last year and 53% higher organically than two years ago,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
