StockMarketWire.com - Gambling company Rank today reported a rise in revenue in its fiscal first quarter as customers returned to casino and bingo halls following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

For the quarter ended 30 September 2021, like-for-like net gaming revenue up 69%.

On a channel basis, digital net gaming revenue grew by 5% and venues like-for-like revenue grew by 117% year-on-year.

Based on our current trading performance, an expectation of continued improving performance across all businesses and assuming venues remain fully open, management expects like-for-like net gaming revenue for the year ended 30 June 2022 to be in the range £700 million to £750 million and earnings before interest, taxes, or EBIT, to be between £50 million and £75 million.

Rank will announce its interim results on 27 January 2022.






