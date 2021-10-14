StockMarketWire.com - Upstream energy company Echo Energy said it had completed the first in a programme of sixteen proposed well interventions and workovers to bring non-producing reserves back in to production at Santa Cruz Sur in Cuba.
The first intervention focused on assessing the production potential and delivery of high-quality oil at low water cut from a well last fully online in 2013.
Prior to the intervention the relevant field was producing 17 bopd from a small number of active wells.
'The company intends to optimise the timing of when the well is brought into full production to maximise cost and operational efficiencies within the larger work programme for the Santa Cruz Sur assets,' the company said.
