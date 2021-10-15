StockMarketWire.com - Ceramics component maker Morgan Advanced Materials said it had appointed Richard Armitage as chief financial officer starting 30 May 2022.

Amitage would join from Victrex, a polymer solutions business, where he has held the CFO position since April 2018

Richard would succeed Peter Turner, whose proposed retirement was announced on 6 May 2021.




