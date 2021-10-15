StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said a late-stage trial its dual immunotherapy regimen live cancer drug had met its primary goal.
The trial met its primary endpoint of overall survival with a single dose of tremelimumab plus Imfinzi every four weeks versus sorafenib.
Results from the a phase 3 trial showed a single dose of tremelimumab, an antibody, and Imfinzi, demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall survival benefit versus sorafenib as a treatment for patients with hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.
Imfinzi alone demonstrated non-inferior overall survival to sorafenib with a numerical trend in favour of Imfinzi and an improved tolerability profile compared to sorafenib.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
