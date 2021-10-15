StockMarketWire.com - Private healthcare services group Mediclinic reported higher revenue and margins in the first half of the year, following a recovery in patient activity.
For the six months ended 30 September 2021, revenue grew 12% year-on-year, and was up 4% across all three divisions from hte pre-Covid period.
Hirslanden and Mediclinic Middle East delivered volumes in excess of pre-pandemic levels.
There was a material recovery in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA margin, to around 15.5% from 12.1%.
'Mediclinic Southern Africa has continued to treat a significant number of COVID-19 patients, while addressing the demand for urgent and elective non-COVID-19 care,' the company said.
'The strong first-half delivered by Mediclinic Middle East, combined with a robust performance at Hirslanden in Switzerland, positions us well heading into the second-half of the year,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.