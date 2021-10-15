StockMarketWire.com - Private healthcare services group Mediclinic reported higher revenue and margins in the first half of the year, following a recovery in patient activity.

For the six months ended 30 September 2021, revenue grew 12% year-on-year, and was up 4% across all three divisions from hte pre-Covid period.

Hirslanden and Mediclinic Middle East delivered volumes in excess of pre-pandemic levels.

There was a material recovery in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA margin, to around 15.5% from 12.1%.

'Mediclinic Southern Africa has continued to treat a significant number of COVID-19 patients, while addressing the demand for urgent and elective non-COVID-19 care,' the company said.

'The strong first-half delivered by Mediclinic Middle East, combined with a robust performance at Hirslanden in Switzerland, positions us well heading into the second-half of the year,' it added.






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com