StockMarketWire.com - Iodine producer Iofina said it remains on track to meet its second-half iodine production target and continued to expect that demand will remain 'strong' into 2022.
During the third quarter of 2021, the company produced 142.7 metric tonnes of crystalline iodine from its five operating plants in Oklahoma.
The company remained on track to meet its H2 2021 production target of 260-to-275MT.
Looking ahead, the company said it believes demand of iodine will remain strong into 2022.
'As recently reported, Iofina is in negotiations with brine partners to create a new iodine plant, IO#9,' it added.
'These negotiations are progressing, with the expectation to commence construction before year end.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.