StockMarketWire.com - Restaurant and bar operator Loungers said sales had continued to increase since re-opening from the nationwide lockdowns.
For the 20 weeks ending 3 October 2021, like for like sales grew 26.6%, compared with the period form 20 May to 6 October 2019.
Since the start of the financial year the group has opened 13 new sites, comprising 12 Lounges and one Cosy Club, taking the portfolio to 181 sites as of today.
'We expect to open a further 10 sites in the current financial year.
'Our like for like sales have been consistently strong since re-opening, across all site age cohorts and both brands,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.