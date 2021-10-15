StockMarketWire.com - Real estate company Land Securities said rent collection rates continued to improve, with September quarter rent collection now at 85% from 81% earlier in June.

As at 12 October 2021 - collection day 10 - 85% of the net rent due on 29 September had been paid, this compares with 81% for the June quarter date.

Of the £13m of rent outstanding, £5 million related to customers who have withheld payment pending documentation of agreed concessions.

Landsec said it will be announcing its half-yearly results for the six months to 30 September 2021 on Tuesday 16 November 2021.






