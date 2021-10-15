StockMarketWire.com - Guild Esports said it had created its its sixth professional team with the signing of a top-tier roster to compete in Apex Legends, a free-to-play hero shooter game.
The team is ranked within the top ten in Europe, with all three players having signed one-year contracts with an option to renew for another year.
They will kick off their career under the Guild banner by competing in the newly established Apex Legends Global Series, which will start on 16 October 2021 and has a prize pool of USD $5 million.
They will each receive an annual salary with performance incentives.
