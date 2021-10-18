Interim Result
19/10/2021 888 Holdings PLC (888)
20/10/2021 Activeops PLC (AOM)
20/10/2021 Segro PLC (SGRO)
21/10/2021 South32 Limited (S32)
21/10/2021 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
21/10/2021 Spectris PLC (SXS)
21/10/2021 (PBEE)
21/10/2021 Barclays PLC (BARC)
25/10/2021 Dp Poland PLC (DPP)
25/10/2021 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)
25/10/2021 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)
26/10/2021 Whitbread PLC (WTB)
26/10/2021 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
26/10/2021 E-Therapeutics PLC (ETX)
26/10/2021 Pacific Assets Trust PLC (PAC)
26/10/2021 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT)
Final Result
19/10/2021 Essensys PLC (ESYS)
19/10/2021 Yougov PLC (YOU)
20/10/2021 Nanoco Group PLC (NANO)
21/10/2021 Renalytix PLC (RENX)
21/10/2021 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
25/10/2021 Croma Security Solutions Group PLC (CSSG)
26/10/2021 Kin And Carta PLC (KCT)
26/10/2021 Softcat PLC (SCT)
AGM / EGM
19/10/2021 Iconic Labs Plc (ICON)
19/10/2021 Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets PLC (MRW)
19/10/2021 888 Holdings PLC (888)
19/10/2021 Essensys PLC (ESYS)
19/10/2021 Mcbride PLC (MCB)
19/10/2021 Yougov PLC (YOU)
20/10/2021 Norish PLC (NSH)
20/10/2021 Real Good Food PLC (RGD)
20/10/2021 Segro PLC (SGRO)
20/10/2021 Summerway Capital Plc Ord 1p (SWC)
20/10/2021 Tufton Oceanic Assets Ltd (SHIP)
20/10/2021 Activeops PLC (AOM)
20/10/2021 Nanoco Group PLC (NANO)
20/10/2021 Byotrol PLC (BYOT)
21/10/2021 Alumasc Group PLC (ALU)
21/10/2021 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)
21/10/2021 (PBEE)
21/10/2021 Unilever PLC (ULVR)
21/10/2021 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)
21/10/2021 South32 Limited (S32)
21/10/2021 Barclays PLC (BARC)
21/10/2021 Renishaw PLC (RSW)
21/10/2021 Vr Education Holdings PLC (VRE)
21/10/2021 Time Finance PLC (TIME)
21/10/2021 Spectris PLC (SXS)
21/10/2021 Renalytix PLC (RENX)
22/10/2021 Duke Royalty Limited (DUKE)
22/10/2021 Fiske PLC (FKE)
25/10/2021 Bezant Resources PLC (BZT)
25/10/2021 Croma Security Solutions Group PLC (CSSG)
25/10/2021 Plus500 LTD (PLUS)
25/10/2021 HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA)
25/10/2021 Xaar PLC (XAR)
25/10/2021 Dp Poland PLC (DPP)
25/10/2021 Xtract Resources PLC (XTR)
25/10/2021 Galileo Resources PLC (GLR)
26/10/2021 Whitbread PLC (WTB)
26/10/2021 Pacific Assets Trust PLC (PAC)
26/10/2021 E-Therapeutics PLC (ETX)
26/10/2021 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
26/10/2021 Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (ANW)
26/10/2021 Kin And Carta PLC (KCT)
26/10/2021 Polymetal International PLC (POLY)
26/10/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
26/10/2021 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RKT)
26/10/2021 Softcat PLC (SCT)
Trading Statement
21/10/2021 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)
21/10/2021 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)
21/10/2021 (PBEE)
26/10/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
26/10/2021 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
Ex-Dividend
19/10/2021 Blackrock Energy And Resources Income Trust PLC (BERI)
20/10/2021 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
21/10/2021 Jpmorgan China Growth & Income PLC (JCGI)
21/10/2021 Jpmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust PLC (JEMI)
21/10/2021 Ig Group Holdings PLC (IGG)
21/10/2021 Aberdeen Asian Income Fund LTD (AAIF)
21/10/2021 European Opportunities Trust PLC (JEO)
21/10/2021 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)
21/10/2021 Twentyfour Income Fund Limited (TFIF)
21/10/2021 Tr European Growth Trust PLC (TRG)
21/10/2021 Smiths Group PLC (SMIN)
21/10/2021 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (SERE)
21/10/2021 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)
21/10/2021 Marshalls PLC (MSLH)
21/10/2021 Henderson Eurotrust PLC (HNE)
21/10/2021 Coats Group PLC (COA)
21/10/2021 Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust PLC (BGCG)
21/10/2021 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)
21/10/2021 Caretech Holdings PLC (CTH)
22/10/2021 Advanced Medical Solutions Group PLC (AMS)
22/10/2021 Central Asia Metals PLC (CAML)
22/10/2021 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG)
22/10/2021 Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (TIGT)
22/10/2021 Centaur Media PLC (CAU)
22/10/2021 Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS)
22/10/2021 Standard Chartered PLC (STAN)
22/10/2021 Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR)
22/10/2021 Home Reit PLC (HOME)
22/10/2021 Eco Animal Health Group PLC (EAH)
22/10/2021 Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR)
22/10/2021 Harworth Group PLC (HWG)
22/10/2021 Chesnara PLC (CSN)
22/10/2021 Hg Capital Trust PLC (HGT)
22/10/2021 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
22/10/2021 Luceco PLC (LUCE)
