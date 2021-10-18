StockMarketWire.com - Bus and train group Stagecoach said it had given rival National Express more time to make a formal takeover bid following its approach last month with a £445 million proposal.
National Express was initially supposed to either make a firm offer or walk away by 19 October, in accordance with UK takeover rules.
'Discussions between Stagecoach and National Express have continued, with respective management teams and advisers working constructively to progress reciprocal due diligence,' Stagecoach said.
The company added that it had been granted a request to regulators to extend the deadline to by 1700 on 16 November.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
