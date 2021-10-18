StockMarketWire.com - Power utility National Grid said it expected its earnings to show a 'marginally greater' half-on-half weighting compared to previous years.

In a trading update for the six months through September, the company said it expected the first-half earnings weighting in its US regulated operations to be in line with the prior year.

In the UK electricity transmission unit, depreciation was now expected to increase by around £50 million in the full year.

Net finance costs were expected to be weighted more towards the second half as a result of non-treasury interest benefits in the first half.

'Overall, the group continues to perform in line with expectations, however first-half underlying earnings per share is expected to see a marginally greater weighting this year versus prior years.'

