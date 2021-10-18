StockMarketWire.com - Investment manager Schroders said its assets under management had risen 2.4% in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the second.
Asset under management at 30 September were £716.9 billion, up from £700.4 billion at 30 June, the company said in a brief update.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
