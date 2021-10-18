StockMarketWire.com - Real estate investment trust LondonMetric Property said it had acquired two last-mile logistics assets in Fulham and Tottenham for a combined £20.2 million.

The assets, totalling 44,000 sq ft, had been acquired with vacant possession in two separate transactions.

LondonMetric said it would refurbish both properties at a cost of £1.4 million which, once fully let, was expected to deliver a blended yield on cost of 4.5%.

At the 21,000 sq ft warehouse in Fulham, terms have already been agreed with Jacuna Kitchens, a dark kitchens operator, to pre-let about 60% of the space.







Story provided by StockMarketWire.com