StockMarketWire.com - Cell-based therapeutics group ReNeuron said the first UK subject had been does in a clinical trial for a treatment for retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited, degenerative eye disease.

The subject was treated at the Oxford Eye Hospital, part of Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The remaining study subjects were expected to be treated by the end of 2021.

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com