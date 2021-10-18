StockMarketWire.com - Infection-prevention product manufacturer Tristel booked a fall in annual profit, citing the impact of the pandemic, but still upped its dividend.
Pre-tax profit for the year through June dropped to £3.8 million, down from £6.6 million year-on-year, as revenue slipped 2% to £31.0 million.
Tristel nevertheless hiked its full-year dividend to 6.55p per share, up 6% year-on-year.
'The year was a disappointing one for the company,' chief executive Paul Swinney said.
'The top-line and profits growth trajectory we have been on since 2013 was impacted significantly by Covid-19 and the unprecedented challenges it brought.'
'We are confident that we will re-boot our progress this year as hospitals worldwide return to pre-pandemic levels of patient examinations.'
