StockMarketWire.com - Oil company SDX Energy said it had started drilling a development well on the Meseda field in Egypt.

This MSD-21 infill well was the first in a fully funded 12-well development campaign on the Meseda and Rabul oil fields in the West Gharib concession.

The development drilling campaign was aimed at growing production from current rates of about 2,400 barrels per day to around 3,500 - 4,000bbl/d by early 2023.

Story provided by StockMarketWire.com