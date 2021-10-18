StockMarketWire.com - Natural resource exploration and development company Corcel said it had completed the share purchase agreement with Australian-registered Resource Mining to acquire Niugini Nickel, which owned the Wo Wo Gap nickel-cobalt project in Papua New Guinea.
The Wo Wo Gap project would effectively double the scale of Corcel's nickel and cobalt business.
'Securing nickel supply remains a critical enabler for the major players in global electrification and our nickel business is perfectly positioned for the inevitable supercycle,' the company said.
'The project is held through one tenement in Papua New Guinea, EL 1165, which expired on 28 February 2020 and is currently under reapplication for a further 2-year period,' it added.
