StockMarketWire.com - Rare books group Scholium said chairman Jasper Allen had decided to retire from 8 November.

He would be succeeded by David William Romanis Harland, the current chairman of software business One PLM, which was part owned by BGF.

'He has been involved with a wide number of businesses over the past forty years, specialising in performance and growth improvement,' Scholium said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com