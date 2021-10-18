StockMarketWire.com - Rare books group Scholium said chairman Jasper Allen had decided to retire from 8 November.
He would be succeeded by David William Romanis Harland, the current chairman of software business One PLM, which was part owned by BGF.
'He has been involved with a wide number of businesses over the past forty years, specialising in performance and growth improvement,' Scholium said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
