StockMarketWire.com - Textile processing company Leeds Group reported narrowed annual losses as lower costs offset a slump in revenue.

For the year to 31 May 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed to £508,000 from £2.0 million a year earlier, while revenue the year was £33.0 million, down from £35.1 million.

The ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic affected both Hemmers and KMR, the company said.

'Hemmer's wholesale business was also affected by lockdowns in its export markets though trading continued on a reduced basis,' the company said.

'KMR's retail shops were fully closed during the country-wide lockdowns which lasted until early March 2021 with some shops remaining closed until the end of May 2021 due to localised lockdowns,' it added.




