StockMarketWire.com - Textile processing company Leeds Group reported narrowed annual losses as lower costs offset a slump in revenue.
For the year to 31 May 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed to £508,000 from £2.0 million a year earlier, while revenue the year was £33.0 million, down from £35.1 million.
The ongoing effects of the Covid-19 pandemic affected both Hemmers and KMR, the company said.
'Hemmer's wholesale business was also affected by lockdowns in its export markets though trading continued on a reduced basis,' the company said.
'KMR's retail shops were fully closed during the country-wide lockdowns which lasted until early March 2021 with some shops remaining closed until the end of May 2021 due to localised lockdowns,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.