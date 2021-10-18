StockMarketWire.com - Security services group Westminster said it expected its planned capital reduction to take place on or around 3 November.
The reduction had been approved on 24 June at the company's annual general meeting.
An initial court directions hearing in relation to the reduction took place on 15, with the final hearing to approve it scheduled for 2 November.
