StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Pure Gold Mining said it had closed a non-brokered private placement announced earlier this month.
The company had issued around 3.31 million units to AngloGold Ashanti at a price of C$1.05 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of about C$3.47 million.
The offering brought AngloGold's ownership percentage in the company to 14.96% upon completion of the Offering.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.