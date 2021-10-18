StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Pure Gold Mining said it had closed a non-brokered private placement announced earlier this month.

The company had issued around 3.31 million units to AngloGold Ashanti at a price of C$1.05 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of about C$3.47 million.

The offering brought AngloGold's ownership percentage in the company to 14.96% upon completion of the Offering.


