StockMarketWire.com - Data company WANdisco said it had achieved general availability for its platform on Microsoft's Azure cloud computing offering.
'This is a significant achievement for the group and a critical step in converting WANdisco's new business pipeline,' it said.
'General availability provides customers with greater assurance when embarking on Petabyte scale data migration projects, providing the confidence that this business-critical operation can be completed without disruption or downtime.'
'General availability marks the completion of a multi-year joint project with Microsoft to integrate WANdisco's technology into the cloud fabric, the most important initiative in WANdisco's journey to date.'
'General availability is accompanied by a continued joint go-to-market strategy for WANdisco and Microsoft Azure.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.