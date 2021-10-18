StockMarketWire.com - Internet platform company CentralNic upgraded its outlook on performance amid ongoing momentum during the nine months through September.

Revenue was expected to rise by 66% to at least $280 million year-on-year, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, were expected to rise by 45% to at least $32 million for the nine months ending 30 September 2021.

In the nine months to 30 September 2021, organic growth was 29% against the same period in the prior year.

'The company expects to trade comfortably at or above the upper end of market expectations for the year for both revenue and adjusted EBITDA,' the company said.

Analyst expectations of revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the financial year ending 31 Dec 2021 currently range from $348.6 million to $355.3 million and $41.1 million to $42.0 million, respectively

