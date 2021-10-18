StockMarketWire.com - IT services and communications solutions company CloudCoCo said it expected revenue to 'marginally exceed' that of last year and core earnings to meet market expectations for the full-year.

For the year ended 30 September 2021, revenue was expected to 'marginally exceed' the £8.0 million recorded a year earlier earnings before net finance costs, tax, depreciation, amortisation, or EBITDA, to be in excess of £700,000, up 'significantly' on the £261,000 reported in FY20 and in line with market expectations.

'Despite the ongoing effects of the pandemic on our end markets, with an ambitious growth strategy, increasingly optimised operations and a healthy pipeline of prospective new business, the board is confident that FY22 will be another year of strong progress,' the company said.






