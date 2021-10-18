StockMarketWire.com - Home REIT said it had deployed £166.4 million of the proceeds raised in the its £350 million equity issue in September 2021, to acquire 23 portfolios with 366 properties.
The company has acquired 23 portfolios comprising 366 properties located across England and Wales for an aggregate purchase price of £166.4 million.
The properties added a further 1,850 beds to the portfolio bringing the total to just under 5,700, whilst further growing the geographic diversification of the portfolio across every region of England and including the company's first acquisition in Wales.
The acquisitions adhered to the company's strict investment criteria, providing much needed accommodation for vulnerable homeless people across England and Wales.
'Each of the Properties is immediately income producing and the blended net initial yield of the company's portfolio following the acquisition of the Properties is ahead of expectations,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
