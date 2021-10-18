StockMarketWire.com - Data processing offload solutions company Ethernity Networks said it had won a $3 million contract from a Chinese broadband network company.
Under the contract, Ethernity would supply its ENET 4820 and ENET 5200 FPGA system-on-chip devices with support for four gigabit passive optical networking, or GPON, optical line termination ports, or OLT, and four 10Gbps XGS-PON OLT MAC ports, respectively, or for different combinations.
The SoCs would 'enable the two types of PON for use in the OEM's 5G fronthaul products, as well as other fiber access deployments,' the company said.
The order 'accrues from 2022 into 2023 with additional orders anticipated thereafter,' it added.
'Initial order deliveries will commence in Q2 2022, and committed quarterly orders with minimum order quantities will commence thereafter.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
