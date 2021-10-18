StockMarketWire.com - Base metal explorer Castillo Copper said drilling had now commenced at the Arya copper prospect, located in the Mt Isa copper-belt of Queensland, Australia.

Key focus remained to drill-test the three targets identified by BHP in the mid-1990s including EG01, EG02 and EG10.

Among the drill holes, EG01 had been interpreted as a 'potential massive sulphide bedrock conductor 130m thick, 1,500m long and 450m wide at a revised 100-200m depth,' the company said.

'If initial observations and findings from the drilling are encouraging, the campaign will be expanded to fully-test the extent of any underlying system,' it added.








