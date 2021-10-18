StockMarketWire.com - Base metal explorer Castillo Copper said drilling had now commenced at the Arya copper prospect, located in the Mt Isa copper-belt of Queensland, Australia.
Key focus remained to drill-test the three targets identified by BHP in the mid-1990s including EG01, EG02 and EG10.
Among the drill holes, EG01 had been interpreted as a 'potential massive sulphide bedrock conductor 130m thick, 1,500m long and 450m wide at a revised 100-200m depth,' the company said.
'If initial observations and findings from the drilling are encouraging, the campaign will be expanded to fully-test the extent of any underlying system,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.