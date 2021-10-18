StockMarketWire.com - Entertainment and events company Live Company said that Formula-E and e-Movement decided to delay the the inaugural Formula-E race in Cape Town by one year to 2023, citing the ongoing Covid-19 impact in South Africa.

The Cape Town E-Prix would now be be staged in Season 9, in 2023, rather than Season 8 as originally intended and announced.

'There will still be a number of key events in 2022 building up to the inaugural race including the track reveal and an e-Investment seminar to map out a 10 year programme of strategies to drive the e-mobility economic sector and positive effects on climate change and LCSE is leading the preparations to host the maiden race in Cape Town,' the company said.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com