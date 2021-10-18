StockMarketWire.com - Entertainment and events company Live Company said that Formula-E and e-Movement decided to delay the the inaugural Formula-E race in Cape Town by one year to 2023, citing the ongoing Covid-19 impact in South Africa.
The Cape Town E-Prix would now be be staged in Season 9, in 2023, rather than Season 8 as originally intended and announced.
'There will still be a number of key events in 2022 building up to the inaugural race including the track reveal and an e-Investment seminar to map out a 10 year programme of strategies to drive the e-mobility economic sector and positive effects on climate change and LCSE is leading the preparations to host the maiden race in Cape Town,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.