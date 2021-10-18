StockMarketWire.com - Lithium development group Bradda Head Lithium said it had started the process to list on the US OTC Markets platform.

The company's ordinary shares would be cross-traded on the OTCQB Board of the OTC Markets.

This listing would be in addition to the existing quoting on the AIM of the Stock Exchange in London.

'The objective of applying to the OTCQB in New York is to provide efficient access to U.S. investors, enhance liquidity and facilitate a fair valuation for the company going forward,' the company said.

\Bradda has also engaged Red Cloud to act as its broker in North America. Red Cloud is a well-known organisation within North America and has the capability to help Bradda engage with North American investors and help to share the Bradda story,' it added.






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com