StockMarketWire.com - Lithium development group Bradda Head Lithium said it had started the process to list on the US OTC Markets platform.
The company's ordinary shares would be cross-traded on the OTCQB Board of the OTC Markets.
This listing would be in addition to the existing quoting on the AIM of the Stock Exchange in London.
'The objective of applying to the OTCQB in New York is to provide efficient access to U.S. investors, enhance liquidity and facilitate a fair valuation for the company going forward,' the company said.
\Bradda has also engaged Red Cloud to act as its broker in North America. Red Cloud is a well-known organisation within North America and has the capability to help Bradda engage with North American investors and help to share the Bradda story,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.