StockMarketWire.com - Digital music solutions company 7digital announced a £1 million increase to its revolving credit facility with Investec Bank, bringing the total facility to £2 million.
The enlarged credit facility would mature in September 2023, in line with the original terms of the RCF entered into in September 2020, the company said.
The funds drawn continue to attract interest, payable quarterly, at 6% above the Bank Base Rate.
The company will issue to Investec 5,437,883 warrants, with an exercise price of 0.55 pence and a life of 36 months, to satisfy an arrangement fee.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.