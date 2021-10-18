StockMarketWire.com - Digital music solutions company 7digital announced a £1 million increase to its revolving credit facility with Investec Bank, bringing the total facility to £2 million.

The enlarged credit facility would mature in September 2023, in line with the original terms of the RCF entered into in September 2020, the company said.

The funds drawn continue to attract interest, payable quarterly, at 6% above the Bank Base Rate.

The company will issue to Investec 5,437,883 warrants, with an exercise price of 0.55 pence and a life of 36 months, to satisfy an arrangement fee.






