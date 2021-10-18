StockMarketWire.com - Construction group Etalon required a quarterly decline in new contract sales following a decline in the activity.

For the three months through September, new contract sales fell 23% to RUB 18.39 billion as new contract sales were down 23% following a 31% decline in the number of contracts secured.

Average price per square meter reached RUB 190.6 thousand, up by 20% year-on-year.






