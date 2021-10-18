StockMarketWire.com - Construction group Etalon required a quarterly decline in new contract sales following a decline in the activity.
For the three months through September, new contract sales fell 23% to RUB 18.39 billion as new contract sales were down 23% following a 31% decline in the number of contracts secured.
Average price per square meter reached RUB 190.6 thousand, up by 20% year-on-year.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.