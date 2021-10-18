StockMarketWire.com - Online education company Dev Clever said its Indian subsidiary and Veative Labs had agreed an extension to their partnership with the CSC Academy in India.
Following the successful completion of the pilot programme announced on 29 June 2021, the CSC Academy and Dev Clever have agreed a foundation programme for phase two.
Under the extension agreement, Dev Clever's proprietary immersive career guidance and learning platform to be rolled out to all CSC academy centres across India.
As a result, in phase two the foundation programme will be offered to 2.6 million students and will begin to be rolled out in Q1 2022.
During this phase, Dev Clever will receive a one-off on-boarding fee and an annual SaaS-based subscription fee for each student, to be paid directly by the CSC Academy on behalf of the student.
Students would also be given the opportunity to upgrade the service to a premium subscription and access additional learning content as well as live one-to-one career counselling sessions, delivered virtually through the launchmycareer platform.
'[T]here will be a further opportunity to formalise the expansion of launchmycareer.com beyond the CSC academies to the broader 350,000 CSC centres and its tens of millions of users,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.