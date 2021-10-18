StockMarketWire.com - Sheep monoclonal antibodies maker Bioventix reported a fall in profit as higher costs and adverse foreign exchange movements weighed on performance.

For the year ended 30 June 2021, pre-tax profit fell 1% to £8.12 million as revenue increased 6% to £10.93 million year-on-year.

Profit was hurt by the adverse impact of foreign exchange movements and an increased charge in respect of share options issued in previous years.

The company declared a second interim dividend of 62 pence per share, up from 52 pence.

'Our most significant revenue stream continues to come from the vitamin D antibody called vitD3.5H10,' the company said.

'This antibody is used by a number of small, medium and large diagnostic companies around the world for use in vitamin D deficiency testing,' it added.

Sales of vitD3.5H10 remained relatively unchanged at £4.8 million during the year due to a 'flatter downstream market for vitamin D testing and pandemic effects.'




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com