StockMarketWire.com - Price comparison group Moneysupermarket.com said its third-quarter revenue fell 10% as competition for insurance visitors intensified, though it stuck to earnings guidance citing resilient margins.
The company also announced that it had acquired Maple Syrup Media, trading as Quidco, a consumer cashback business for up to £101 million.
Revenue for the three months through September fell to £76.4 million, brining the drop in revenue for the first nine months of the year to 11%.
In the insurance division, competition for visitors intensified while car and home insurance markets softened, the company said.
Travel insurance returned to almost half of 2019 revenue for the quarter.
Revenue in the money division jumped 58% to £19.7 million.
Moneysupermarket.com said that across its overall business, it expected to see continued 'strong' gross margin performance and therefore anticipate full-year operating earnings in line with market expectations.
On the acquisition, Quidco was being acquired from Maple Syrup Group for an initial £87 million in cash with a further £14 million deferred. Quidco was the second-largest cashback business in the UK with around a million transacting users.
It offered cashback at around 4,500 merchants including retail, travel and switching services.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
