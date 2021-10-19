StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Rio Tinto said strategy head Peter Toth was leaving the company to accept a position elsewhere.
Toth had stepped down from the company's executive committee with immediate effect and his responsibilities would be divided between current executives.
He would remain in an advisory role until the end of 2021 and leave the company on 5 April 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
