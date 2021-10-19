StockMarketWire.com - Enterprise software group Oxford Metrics said it expected to report a higher annual profit and revenue as business bounces back following an easing of lockdowns.
Adjusted pre-tax profit for the year through September was seen rising to £4.6 million, up from the £2.6 million the company reported for the previous year.
Revenue was expected to climb to £35.7 million, up from £30.3 million year-on-year. 'The stronger-than-expected outturns were driven by a good performance across both divisions,' the company said.
'Vicon experienced growing demand during the second half and is expected to report a very profitable year together with a solid order-book for next financial year.'
'Yotta achieved its annual recurring revenue (ARR) year-end goal and is also expected to deliver a full year of profitability.'
Oxford Metrics said that as in many industries, Vicon was currently experiencing some short-term supply chain challenges arising from the global semiconductor shortage.
'The board believes this may impact revenues in the first half of the next financial year but overall, the fundamentals at Vicon remain clear and it is very well placed to capitalise on the substantial market opportunity,' it said.
'Yotta is expected to achieve continued growth in ARR and improve profitability further.'
'The group as a whole, remains in a robust financial position which enables the business to pursue its internal investment and M&A objectives in the year ahead.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.